CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 230 ($3.12) target price on the stock.

LON CNIC opened at GBX 132 ($1.79) on Tuesday. CentralNic Group has a 1 year low of GBX 75.11 ($1.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 153.78 ($2.09). The stock has a market capitalization of £331.53 million and a PE ratio of -83.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 142.80 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 115.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.57, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

CentralNic Group Company Profile

CentralNic Group Plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Indirect, Direct, and Monetisation segments. The company's Indirect segment distributes domain names to retailers and resellers through a network of channel partners. Its Direct segment provides ancillary services; monitoring services to protect brands online; and technical and consultancy services to corporate clients, as well as licenses its registry management platform and sells domain names to large corporations.

