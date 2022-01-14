CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 230 ($3.12) target price on the stock.
LON CNIC opened at GBX 132 ($1.79) on Tuesday. CentralNic Group has a 1 year low of GBX 75.11 ($1.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 153.78 ($2.09). The stock has a market capitalization of £331.53 million and a PE ratio of -83.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 142.80 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 115.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.57, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98.
CentralNic Group Company Profile
Read More: Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for CentralNic Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CentralNic Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.