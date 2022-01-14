Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $274.98 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) to report $274.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ceridian HCM’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $273.00 million and the highest is $276.10 million. Ceridian HCM reported sales of $222.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ceridian HCM.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $257.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.72 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 8.62%.

CDAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Ceridian HCM from $114.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.58.

In other Ceridian HCM news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total transaction of $52,685,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total value of $1,069,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 542,728 shares of company stock worth $57,800,612. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the second quarter worth $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1,116.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 33.7% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 182.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 138.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM stock traded down $2.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.91. The company had a trading volume of 42,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,377. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ceridian HCM has a 12-month low of $78.20 and a 12-month high of $130.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.53 and its 200-day moving average is $108.48. The company has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.28 and a beta of 1.36.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

