ChainX (PCX) Hits Market Cap of $17.84 Million

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. One ChainX coin can now be bought for approximately $1.48 or 0.00003432 BTC on major exchanges. ChainX has a market cap of $17.84 million and $596,709.00 worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ChainX has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00063196 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.56 or 0.00075731 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,270.13 or 0.07606676 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $42,997.05 or 1.00015737 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00008605 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00068303 BTC.

About ChainX

ChainX's total supply is 12,089,675 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

ChainX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using U.S. dollars.

