Charles Stanley Group (LON:CAY) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Charles Stanley Group PLC (LON:CAY) shares were down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 510 ($6.92) and last traded at GBX 510 ($6.92). Approximately 3,254 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 4,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 512.50 ($6.96).

The company has a market capitalization of £265.46 million and a PE ratio of 25.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 513.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 477.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. Charles Stanley Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.60%.

Charles Stanley Group PLC provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three divisions: Investment Management Services, Financial Planning, and Charles Stanley Direct. The Investment Management Services division offers discretionary, advisory, and execution-only services to private clients, trusts, charities, and companies.

