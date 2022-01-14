Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,838 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $9,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,871,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,005,421,000 after purchasing an additional 527,570 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Chart Industries by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,798,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $555,728,000 after acquiring an additional 78,713 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 113.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,340,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $459,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,116 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,103,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,418,000 after purchasing an additional 34,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chart Industries by 3.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 599,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,721,000 after buying an additional 22,769 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GTLS opened at $131.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.19. Chart Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $119.65 and a one year high of $206.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $166.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.72.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.10 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 25.32% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

GTLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $213.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.44.

Chart Industries Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

