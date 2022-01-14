Chicago Wealth Management Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Chicago Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 236,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,040 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 12.8% of Chicago Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Chicago Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $17,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 435,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,572,000 after purchasing an additional 8,078 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 41,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,301,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,973,000 after purchasing an additional 930,181 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 264,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 173,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,014,000 after purchasing an additional 11,002 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.88. 11,323,878 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.84 and its 200-day moving average is $75.56. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

