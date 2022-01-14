Chicago Wealth Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Chicago Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 4.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up about 2.7% of Chicago Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Chicago Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 328,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,854,000 after buying an additional 6,105 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 37,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,301,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,110,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

VOE stock traded down $1.27 on Friday, hitting $151.33. 9,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,111. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $118.13 and a 1-year high of $154.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.65 and a 200-day moving average of $144.84.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.