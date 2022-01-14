Chiliz (CHZ) Price Hits $0.26 on Top Exchanges

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. Chiliz has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion and $145.28 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chiliz coin can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000617 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Chiliz has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005253 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00057510 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006859 BTC.

Chiliz Profile

Chiliz is a coin. Its launch date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 5,955,069,766 coins. The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz . Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com . Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

Chiliz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

