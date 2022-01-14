Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Barclays

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chimera Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.50.

Get Chimera Investment alerts:

Shares of Chimera Investment stock opened at $14.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.91. Chimera Investment has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $16.85. The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.34.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $149.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.11 million. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 82.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Analysts predict that Chimera Investment will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.96%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.05%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Chimera Investment by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 295,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after buying an additional 34,700 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Chimera Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $343,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Chimera Investment by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,201,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,835,000 after buying an additional 78,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. 51.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.