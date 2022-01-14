China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Automotive Systems is a holding company and has no significant business operations other than their interest in Genesis in which they manufacture power steering systems and other component parts for automobiles. “

Separately, Greenridge Global boosted their price objective on China Automotive Systems from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

NASDAQ:CAAS traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.64. 500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,455. China Automotive Systems has a twelve month low of $2.48 and a twelve month high of $8.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.56.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). China Automotive Systems had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $108.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that China Automotive Systems will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAAS. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in China Automotive Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in China Automotive Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in China Automotive Systems by 3,918.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 11,756 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in China Automotive Systems by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,611 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems in the second quarter valued at $292,000. Institutional investors own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

China Automotive Systems Company Profile

China Automotive Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henglong, Jiulong, Shenyang, Wuhu, Hubei Henglong, Henglong KYB, and Other Entities. It also supplies power steering systems and component.

