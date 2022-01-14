China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $3.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.52% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “China Automotive Systems is a holding company and has no significant business operations other than their interest in Genesis in which they manufacture power steering systems and other component parts for automobiles. “

Get China Automotive Systems alerts:

Separately, Greenridge Global raised their target price on China Automotive Systems from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of CAAS stock opened at $2.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $82.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 2.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.08 and a 200-day moving average of $3.56. China Automotive Systems has a 1-year low of $2.48 and a 1-year high of $8.75.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $108.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.39 million. China Automotive Systems had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 1.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that China Automotive Systems will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in China Automotive Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $292,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in China Automotive Systems by 21.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,611 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in China Automotive Systems by 3,918.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 11,756 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in China Automotive Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in China Automotive Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 3.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About China Automotive Systems

China Automotive Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henglong, Jiulong, Shenyang, Wuhu, Hubei Henglong, Henglong KYB, and Other Entities. It also supplies power steering systems and component.

See Also: What is a Market Correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on China Automotive Systems (CAAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for China Automotive Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Automotive Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.