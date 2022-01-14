China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH) Short Interest Update

China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a drop of 72.7% from the December 15th total of 109,300 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 578,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:HGSH opened at $2.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.80 million, a PE ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.26. China HGS Real Estate has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $3.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of China HGS Real Estate in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in China HGS Real Estate in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in China HGS Real Estate by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 8,276 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in China HGS Real Estate by 139.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 33,231 shares during the period. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China HGS Real Estate, Inc engages in the provision of land development. It focuses on commercial and residential properties. The firm’s real-estate properties include multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, and high-rise apartment buildings. Its projects include the Mingzhu Beiyuan, Oriental Pearl Garden and Liangzhou Road, which are located in Hanzhong City; and the Yangzhou Pearl Garden and Yangzhou Palace, which are located in Yang County.

