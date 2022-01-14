China Railway Group (OTCMKTS:CRWOF) Trading 4.5% Higher

China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF)’s stock price shot up 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.57 and last traded at $0.57. 4,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 4,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.53.

About China Railway Group (OTCMKTS:CRWOF)

China Railway Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated construction company in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Macau. Its Infrastructure Construction segment constructs railways, highways, bridges, tunnels, metropolitan railways, buildings, irrigation works, hydroelectricity projects, ports, docks, airports, and other municipal works.

