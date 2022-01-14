China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Upgraded to Buy by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CSUAY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of China Shenhua Energy from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Shenhua Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of China Shenhua Energy stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.10. 26,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,390. The company has a market cap of $50.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.64. China Shenhua Energy has a 1-year low of $7.08 and a 1-year high of $10.19.

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the production and sales of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's Coal segment produces coal from surface and underground mines; and sells coal to power plants, metallurgical and coal chemical producers, and provincial/regional electric grid companies.

