ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ChromaDex Corporation and its subsidiaries supply phytochemical reference standards and reference materials, related contract services, and products for the dietary supplement, nutraceutical, food and beverage, functional food, pharmaceutical and cosmetic markets. ChromaDex’s core business strategy is to use the intellectual property harnessed by its expertise in the area of natural products and in the creation of reference materials to the industry as the basis for providing new and alternative, green, mass marketable products to its customers. The Company’s main priority is to create industry-accepted information, and to provide products and services to every layer of the functional food, pharmaceutical, personal care and dietary supplement markets. The company markets and sells its products in the United States and Canada. It offers its products through distributors in Europe, South America, Korea, India, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Mexico. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of ChromaDex in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

CDXC stock opened at $3.10 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.66. ChromaDex has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $23.66. The stock has a market cap of $211.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.65.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 80.96% and a negative net margin of 42.83%. The company had revenue of $17.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ChromaDex will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in ChromaDex by 66.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in ChromaDex by 70.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ChromaDex by 4,922.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 7,581 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in ChromaDex by 373.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,920 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in ChromaDex during the second quarter worth about $119,000. 39.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

