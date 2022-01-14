Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.35 Billion

Brokerages expect Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) to post sales of $1.35 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Church & Dwight’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.33 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.36 billion. Church & Dwight posted sales of $1.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will report full year sales of $5.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.15 billion to $5.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.40 billion to $5.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Church & Dwight.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 16.02%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on CHD. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.22.

In related news, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 53,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $4,812,872.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $9,402,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 869,968 shares of company stock valued at $82,018,976. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 13,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 10,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 37,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHD traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $103.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,313,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,876,065. Church & Dwight has a 12 month low of $77.62 and a 12 month high of $104.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.67. The company has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.98%.

Church & Dwight announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, October 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Church & Dwight (CHD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.