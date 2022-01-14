Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Holdings Lifted by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 53.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,491,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,573,883 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.84% of Church & Dwight worth $370,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.2% during the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 10,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 37,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CHD. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.22.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $103.29 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $77.62 and a one year high of $104.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.23 and a 200-day moving average of $88.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.44.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.98%.

Church & Dwight declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, October 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director James Craigie sold 293,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total value of $28,019,372.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 53,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $4,812,872.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 869,968 shares of company stock worth $82,018,976 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

