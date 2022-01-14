Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $104.40

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $104.40 and last traded at $104.28, with a volume of 45654 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $103.29.

CHD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.67.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.98%.

Church & Dwight announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, October 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 25,166 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $2,466,268.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rene Hemsey sold 2,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $226,499.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 869,968 shares of company stock worth $82,018,976 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Fundsmith LLP grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 19.5% during the third quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,022,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,127,000 after buying an additional 1,798,374 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 74.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,705,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,784,000 after buying an additional 1,585,520 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 53.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,491,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,837,000 after buying an additional 1,573,883 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth about $78,438,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 44.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,603,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,686,000 after buying an additional 489,866 shares during the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Company Profile (NYSE:CHD)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

