CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 1,887 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,967 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $5,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,503 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 9.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 8.2% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,617 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.2% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,235 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.3% in the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,882 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. 85.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $86.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $375,975.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,342 shares of company stock worth $1,748,082. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Benchmark assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.70.

NYSE EOG opened at $102.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.02. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.08 and a 1 year high of $103.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.87 and its 200 day moving average is $82.45.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 19.38%. The business’s revenue was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy exploration company to purchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 31.91%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

