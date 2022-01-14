CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 176.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,966 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $4,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,664,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,060,084,000 after buying an additional 126,466 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,530,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,344,630,000 after buying an additional 290,957 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,282,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $382,756,000 after buying an additional 44,453 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,678,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $311,493,000 after buying an additional 73,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 11.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,981,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $231,141,000 after purchasing an additional 200,443 shares during the last quarter. 66.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CINF opened at $120.99 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.56 and a fifty-two week high of $127.25. The company has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.67.

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 855 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $116.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,872.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

