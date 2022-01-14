CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $4,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. State Street Corp grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,442,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,407,000 after purchasing an additional 97,747 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,072,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,797,000 after purchasing an additional 64,142 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,504,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,377,000 after acquiring an additional 115,639 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 971,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,948,000 after acquiring an additional 56,300 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 200.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 896,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,713,000 after acquiring an additional 597,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $154.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $171.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.63. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.19 and a 12-month high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $984.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total value of $30,913.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total transaction of $404,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TTWO. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.29.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.