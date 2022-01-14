CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $4.11 Million Stock Holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $4,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Pinduoduo by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 183,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,270,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pinduoduo by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Pinduoduo by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Pinduoduo during the 2nd quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. 21.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PDD opened at $57.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $71.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -720.25 and a beta of 1.38. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.67 and a 52 week high of $212.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Pinduoduo had a positive return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PDD has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Pinduoduo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Barclays began coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie began coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinduoduo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.09.

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

