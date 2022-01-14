CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 155.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,327 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $4,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 112.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,714,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,932,000 after buying an additional 1,967,848 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Teradyne by 142.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,050,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,832 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Teradyne by 961.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 614,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,323,000 after acquiring an additional 556,669 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Teradyne by 1,327.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 562,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,418,000 after acquiring an additional 523,183 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Teradyne by 129.4% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 777,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,134,000 after acquiring an additional 438,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TER. DA Davidson raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen raised shares of Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.00.

In other Teradyne news, Director Timothy E. Guertin sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $630,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,349 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.86, for a total transaction of $716,976.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 40,465 shares of company stock valued at $5,658,186 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TER opened at $158.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.32. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $104.05 and a one year high of $168.91.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 42.06%. The company had revenue of $950.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Teradyne’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 7.53%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

