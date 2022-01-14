CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,935 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $4,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 22.1% in the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 16.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 103,725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,440,000 after acquiring an additional 14,358 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,149,870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,417,929,000 after buying an additional 53,775 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.5% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.6% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,999 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,567,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MLM stock opened at $410.89 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $280.38 and a 12-month high of $446.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $425.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $386.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 5.46.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 20.94%.

MLM has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $469.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Loop Capital upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Stephens upped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $432.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $457.54.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

