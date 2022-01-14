CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Stock Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Okta were worth $4,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Okta by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Okta by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of Okta by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Okta by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 21,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,571,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OKTA opened at $202.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $227.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.16 and a beta of 1.01. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.02 and a 52-week high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $350.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.33 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 14.80% and a negative net margin of 59.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 18,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total transaction of $4,043,348.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total value of $212,955.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,822 shares of company stock valued at $13,329,783 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OKTA shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Okta from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Okta from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Okta from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Okta from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.92.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

