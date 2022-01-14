CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 7,597 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 26.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,597 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $5,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APD. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,086,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,205,963,000 after buying an additional 628,329 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 8.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,711,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,218,508,000 after buying an additional 571,313 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter valued at $116,141,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 29.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,084,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,796,000 after buying an additional 243,911 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,348,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,566,277,000 after buying an additional 232,987 shares during the period. 81.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Edward L. Monser purchased 80 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $314.49 per share, with a total value of $25,159.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total transaction of $1,733,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:APD opened at $294.29 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $245.75 and a 12 month high of $316.39. The stock has a market cap of $65.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $299.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.56%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APD. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.88.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

