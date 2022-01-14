CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 79,431 Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 46.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 90,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 79,431 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $5,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RBA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 5.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 49.3% in the third quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 33,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 11,063 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 5.5% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 14.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 68,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after buying an additional 8,397 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 9.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 212,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,093,000 after buying an additional 19,068 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RBA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. OTR Global reiterated a “negative” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.83.

NYSE:RBA opened at $62.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.16 and a 200 day moving average of $63.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.76, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.13. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 1-year low of $50.61 and a 1-year high of $76.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $329.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 65.36%.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $106,455.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $121,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

