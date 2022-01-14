CIBC Cuts Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target to C$22.00

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its price target cut by stock analysts at CIBC from C$27.00 to C$22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 35.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ERO. dropped their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$23.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$27.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cormark lowered their price target on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.71.

ERO stock opened at C$16.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of C$1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$20.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$22.65. Ero Copper has a 52 week low of C$16.09 and a 52 week high of C$29.76.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$140.77 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Ero Copper will post 2.6422707 EPS for the current year.

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

