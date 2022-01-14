CIBC Downgrades Information Services (TSE:ISV) to Hold

CIBC cut shares of Information Services (TSE:ISV) from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have C$30.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$35.50.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$37.00 price objective on shares of Information Services in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Information Services from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of ISV stock opened at C$26.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$26.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$28.09. Information Services has a 52 week low of C$20.26 and a 52 week high of C$33.87. The company has a market cap of C$460.25 million and a P/E ratio of 16.09.

Information Services (TSE:ISV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$41.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$43.80 million. Analysts expect that Information Services will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 48.93%.

About Information Services

Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

