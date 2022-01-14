CIBC Raises Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Price Target to C$49.00

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

RCH has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Richelieu Hardware from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded shares of Richelieu Hardware to a buy rating and set a C$48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of RCH opened at C$43.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$2.42 billion and a PE ratio of 19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Richelieu Hardware has a one year low of C$33.22 and a one year high of C$46.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$43.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$43.10.

In other news, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.41, for a total transaction of C$125,902.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,192,013.25.

Richelieu Hardware Company Profile

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

