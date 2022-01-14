Cielo Waste Solutions (CVE:CMC) Shares Down 7.8%

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp (CVE:CMC)’s share price traded down 7.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.30. 4,391,725 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 4,536,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Cielo Waste Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.26. The stock has a market cap of C$198.64 million and a PE ratio of -4.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.57, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Cielo Waste Solutions (CVE:CMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cielo Waste Solutions Corp will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cielo Waste Solutions Company Profile

