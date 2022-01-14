Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) EVP Everett Neville Sells 175 Shares of Stock

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Everett Neville also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 3rd, Everett Neville sold 4,800 shares of Cigna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.49, for a total transaction of $1,101,552.00.

NYSE:CI opened at $240.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $218.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.95. The company has a market cap of $79.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $191.74 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $44.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.88 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.41 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.81%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CI. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 119,050 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,223,000 after buying an additional 11,621 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Cigna by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,700 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Cigna by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 16,979 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Cigna by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,763 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on CI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cigna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Cigna from $285.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut Cigna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Cigna from $267.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.04.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

