Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $852.36 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) will announce $852.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cimpress’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $859.20 million and the lowest is $845.52 million. Cimpress reported sales of $786.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Cimpress will report full year sales of $2.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cimpress.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $657.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.32 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cimpress from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

CMPR traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.97. 56,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,179. Cimpress has a 12-month low of $65.35 and a 12-month high of $128.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.40 and a 200 day moving average of $89.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.48.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cimpress during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Cimpress by 144.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Cimpress during the 2nd quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Cimpress by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

About Cimpress

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment includes the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

