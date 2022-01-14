Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Aegis

Aegis began coverage on shares of Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Cingulate stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $2.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,024. Cingulate has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $5.15.

Get Cingulate alerts:

About Cingulate

Cingulate Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing its proprietary Precision Timed Release(TM) drug delivery platform technology to build and advance a pipeline of pharmaceutical products. Cingulate Inc is based in KANSAS CITY, Kan.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Cingulate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cingulate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.