Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) CFO Thurman K. Case Sells 1,500 Shares

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) CFO Thurman K. Case sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
CRUS stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $92.61. The stock had a trading volume of 387,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,596. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.74. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.11 and a 52-week high of $103.25.
Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $465.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRUS. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.34.
Cirrus Logic Company Profile
Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.
