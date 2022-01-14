Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) CFO Thurman K. Case Sells 1,500 Shares

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) CFO Thurman K. Case sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

CRUS stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $92.61. The stock had a trading volume of 387,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,596. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.74. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.11 and a 52-week high of $103.25.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $465.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 678.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 135.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRUS. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.34.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.