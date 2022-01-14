CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its position in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 218,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $11,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIT. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in CIT Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in CIT Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in CIT Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $286,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CIT Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in CIT Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th.

NYSE:CIT opened at $53.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.48. CIT Group Inc. has a one year low of $34.77 and a one year high of $56.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $432.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.50 million. CIT Group had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 23.98%. CIT Group’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CIT Group Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. CIT Group’s payout ratio is 20.41%.

In other news, Director Sheila A. Stamps sold 7,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total transaction of $400,916.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marisa Harney sold 7,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $379,281.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,158 shares of company stock worth $1,869,067. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CIT Group Profile

CIT Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital.

