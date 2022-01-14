Citigroup Cuts XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Price Target to $98.00

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $110.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 38.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on XPO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $171.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.64.

NYSE:XPO opened at $70.70 on Wednesday. XPO Logistics has a one year low of $63.24 and a one year high of $90.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 1.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that XPO Logistics will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total transaction of $238,770,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First American Trust FSB increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 21,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 10,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 124.6% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 146,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,619,000 after buying an additional 81,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

