Citigroup Inc. Has $135.13 Million Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,176,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,072 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $135,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGG. Hillman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $45,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $49,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.0% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3,436.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 72,879 shares in the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGG traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.48. 48,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,109,987. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.14 and a fifty-two week high of $117.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.00.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

