Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 899,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,942 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $63,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in Citigroup by 3,181.8% during the third quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. blooom inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Citigroup by 91.5% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the second quarter valued at $28,000. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE C traded down $1.70 on Friday, reaching $66.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 647,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,379,222. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.40 and a twelve month high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $133.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.05.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 19.07%.

In other Citigroup news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on C shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.77.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

