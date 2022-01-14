Citigroup (NYSE:C) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.41 EPS

Citigroup (NYSE:C) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.41), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Citigroup had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

C stock traded down $1.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,742,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,379,222. The stock has a market cap of $134.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.01 and a 200-day moving average of $68.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Citigroup has a one year low of $57.40 and a one year high of $80.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 19.07%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays cut their target price on Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.77.

In other news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Citigroup stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,162,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 752,313 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.19% of Citigroup worth $1,709,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

