Citigroup Reaffirms Buy Rating for Entain (LON:ENT)

Citigroup reiterated their buy rating on shares of Entain (LON:ENT) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt lifted their target price on shares of Entain from GBX 2,300 ($31.22) to GBX 2,400 ($32.58) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Peel Hunt upgraded Entain to a buy rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($31.22) price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,165 ($29.39) price target on shares of Entain in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($35.29) price objective on shares of Entain in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entain has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,149.11 ($29.17).

Get Entain alerts:

ENT stock opened at GBX 1,703.50 ($23.12) on Tuesday. Entain has a one year low of GBX 1,137.50 ($15.44) and a one year high of GBX 2,500 ($33.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.78, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of £9.99 billion and a PE ratio of 73.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,752.48 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,875.95.

In related news, insider Rob Wood sold 12,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,031 ($27.57), for a total transaction of £263,359.77 ($357,485.77). Also, insider Stella David purchased 3,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,053 ($27.87) per share, for a total transaction of £74,975.56 ($101,772.17).

About Entain

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

Featured Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Entain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.