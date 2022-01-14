Citigroup Trims Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Target Price to $37.00

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $56.00 to $37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. upped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.28.

Get Plug Power alerts:

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $23.91 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.52. Plug Power has a 52 week low of $18.47 and a 52 week high of $75.49. The company has a current ratio of 17.74, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.85 and a beta of 1.45.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $143.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Plug Power will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Plug Power by 734.3% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 330,211 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,290,000 after buying an additional 290,632 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Plug Power by 3.4% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,386,398 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,970,000 after buying an additional 45,700 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Plug Power by 49.5% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 78,965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 26,160 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Plug Power by 68.9% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 127,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,366,000 after buying an additional 52,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Plug Power by 1.7% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 306,630 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,831,000 after buying an additional 5,202 shares during the last quarter. 49.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Plug Power

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.