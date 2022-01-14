Citigroup Upgrades Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) to Buy

Citigroup upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $65.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their previous target price of $53.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $56.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.90.

CFG opened at $55.70 on Tuesday. Citizens Financial Group has a twelve month low of $35.09 and a twelve month high of $56.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.49. The company has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.61.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 70,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 7.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 32.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

