Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.17 Per Share (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Citizens Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.16. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $56.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.90.

NYSE:CFG opened at $55.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. Citizens Financial Group has a 1 year low of $35.09 and a 1 year high of $56.08.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 31.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 781.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 109,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 97,099 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,341,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,999,000 after buying an additional 219,562 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 56,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after buying an additional 7,770 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 515,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,653,000 after buying an additional 14,836 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 31.33%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

