Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $27.50. Citizens & Northern shares last traded at $26.89, with a volume of 28,279 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens & Northern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

The firm has a market cap of $426.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $25.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 million. Citizens & Northern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 10.42%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citizens & Northern Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. This is an increase from Citizens & Northern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Citizens & Northern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

In other Citizens & Northern news, Director Susan E. Hartley purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $50,820.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 2,549 shares of company stock valued at $65,624 over the last three months. 3.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,111,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,238,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 706,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,319,000 after buying an additional 27,510 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 401,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,147,000 after buying an additional 12,165 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp raised its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 275,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,959,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 260,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,575,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the period. 27.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citizens & Northern Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in community banking. It provides a full range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York State. The firm’s Lending products include mortgage loans, commercial loans and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments such as commercial letters-of-credit.

