Cito Capital Group LLC Has $7.88 Million Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Cito Capital Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,080 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley accounts for about 3.7% of Cito Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Cito Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $7,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 261,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,959,000 after purchasing an additional 30,432 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 114,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 12,526 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.5% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 30,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MS traded down $3.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.16. 552,861 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,666,797. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $66.85 and a 1 year high of $106.47. The company has a market cap of $177.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.36.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MS. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.21.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

