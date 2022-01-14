Cito Capital Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Cito Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Newmont by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 5,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont by 6.1% in the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Newmont by 4.2% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,112,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,406,000 after purchasing an additional 44,862 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 254,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,831,000 after purchasing an additional 31,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Newmont from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.60.

NEM stock traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $60.77. 243,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,080,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $75.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.14.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

In other news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $27,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total transaction of $232,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock worth $1,273,345 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

