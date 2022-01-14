Cito Capital Group LLC Reduces Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Cito Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals comprises about 0.9% of Cito Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Cito Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,366,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,668,639,000 after purchasing an additional 333,312 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 938,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $524,015,000 after purchasing an additional 282,535 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $112,501,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $105,396,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 78.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 317,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $191,999,000 after purchasing an additional 139,464 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on REGN. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $780.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $571.00 to $617.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $714.80.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.17, for a total transaction of $4,638,267.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $662.50, for a total transaction of $76,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 33,095 shares of company stock worth $21,716,542 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGN traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $616.28. 12,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,955. The company has a market cap of $66.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.18. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $441.00 and a fifty-two week high of $686.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $633.72 and its 200-day moving average is $616.68.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 66.87 EPS for the current year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

