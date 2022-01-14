Cito Capital Group LLC Sells 7,000 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Cito Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 46.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Cito Capital Group LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 76,954 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,832,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,415 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,485,000 after purchasing an additional 6,578 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 90,570 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $11,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 33,588 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 7,617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $2.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.59. 57,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,288,648. The stock has a market cap of $134.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.24 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.10 and a fifty-two week high of $150.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TMUS shares. TheStreet cut T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group set a $170.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $162.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.14.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

