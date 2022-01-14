Cito Capital Group LLC Trims Position in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Cito Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Clean Energy Fuels were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 274.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management bought a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 42.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CLNE traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.98. 86,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,260,097. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $19.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.03 and a 200 day moving average of $7.84.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $86.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.49 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 39.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CLNE. TheStreet lowered Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.42.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations; manufacture CNG and LNG equipment and technologies; and deliver more CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.